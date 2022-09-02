Complaints over stink around Sleaford

Residents have complained to the council about it

Residents have raised a stink over an unpleasant odour hanging around Sleaford.

The bad smell is understood to be down to a farmer spreading chicken muck on fields and ploughing it in.

The council say it has received a number of complaints, but the farmer appears to be following all of the guidance.

People have taken to social media to complain about the smell, with one claiming it made them “feel nauseous”.

Tests will be carried out by North Kesteven District Council to ensure that the odours isn’t too severe.

However, they say that it looks as though procedures to minimise smell and ammonia loss are being carried out correctly.

Chicken manure can be used as a fertiliser once it’s been aged, and is high in nitrogen.

Dozens of people said they have been hit by the odour in the Let’s Talk Sleaford Facebook group.

One Sleaford resident said: “That is not a nice smell! I’m on Grantham Road and just got hit in the face as I opened the window.”

Another said it “absolutely reeked” in Ruskington, while others reported it in Leasingham.

The smell was nostalgic for one writer, who said: “Got up this morning, stuck my nose outside and immediately thought I’d been transported straight back to the countryside where I grew up. Childhood memories of the local pig farm. Sigh…”