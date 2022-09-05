Lilia Valutyte’s parents tell people of Boston: “We need to take care of each other”
They still call Boston “our town”
The parents of Lilia Valutyte, the nine-year-old girl who was tragically murdered in the street in Boston on July 28, said that Bostonians “need to take care of each other.”
Lina Savicke, Lilia’s mum, said: “I’ve been here 14/15 years already in Boston – we just need to take care of each other and show more respect and everything else.
“We got a lot of support from people and saw so many people supporting us, so we could call Boston our town.
“This thing probably will get everyone closer hopefully, and we’ll try to do something else to try and get everyone closer.”
Lilia was playing in the street when she was murdered, with her body being found outside a shop on Fountain Lane with a stab wound to the chest.
Her funeral took place on Friday at Boston Stump, with hundreds of mourners lining the streets to pay their respects.