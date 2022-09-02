Streets of Boston lined with mourners for Lilia Valutyte’s funeral

A town unites in memory of a little girl who had her life cut short

The funeral of a nine-year-old girl tragically murdered in Boston took place on Friday, with hundreds of mourners lining the streets to pay their respects.

Lilia Valutyte, 9, was out playing in the street on July 28 when she was murdered in the Lincolnshire town. Her body was found outside an embroidery shop on Fountain Lane with a stab wound to the chest.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, was charged with Lilia’s murder and is due to appear in court on September 19 for a trial preparation hearing.

Her funeral took place in the town on Friday, September 2, with the public invited to line the streets and pay their respect as Lilia’s coffin was taken to Boston Stump for a service.

Lilia was carried inside a white carriage towed by horses to St Botolph’s Church, where her mother Lina Savicke and stepfather Aurelijus Savickas followed behind.

The funeral procession travelled across Town Bridge, through Markey Place and along Church Street before arriving at the Stump, as Lilia’s small white coffin could be seen covered with brightly-coloured butterflies.

See a gallery of photos from the funeral procession by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes below: