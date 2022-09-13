Lincolnshire crown jewels guardsman recalls Queen’s ‘warm personality’

A former bodyguard to Queen Elizabeth II and Crown Jewels guardsman from Market Rasen has expressed his privilege at serving Her Majesty.

Keith Hanson, a Queen’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard from 2003 to 2020, told BBC Look North: “I’d seen many who were completely in awe, who froze, but once they’d actually spoken to her she immediately got them on her side and their actual experience was much greater, because of her personality.”

Keith, who was also Chief Exhibitor of the Crown Jewels from 2000-2017, said his abiding memory of Queen Elizabeth II was: “actually the great pleasure of meeting her, having a one-to-one, albeit short conversation – but the warmth she expressed, and the interest – you felt she was interested in you particularly as a person. That I will never forget.”