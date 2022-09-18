Lincolnshire Police officer honoured to be lining funeral procession route for Queen

The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. Police Constable Warren Peachey has been nominated to represent Lincolnshire Police at this historic event.

He said: “I feel a sense of immense sadness which comes with the loss of someone who has always been a part of my life.

“It’s a special honour to be given the opportunity to represent Lincolnshire Police; I will be there for Her Majesty’s final journey.

“This is a chance for me to pay my respects and offer thanks for her tireless service. She was an inspiring example of selfless duty and public service, with the ability to speak kind words and encouragement to promote peace.”

Warren Peachey was born in Zimbabwe and was schooled in South Africa before he made the move to the UK and began his service as a Lincolnshire Police Officer in 2000.

“For the past 22 years, and especially on this momentous occasion, I couldn’t be prouder to wear the Crown on my uniform in recognition of my service and dedication to Her Majesty the Queen, and this great country.”

At 11.55am, at the end of the funeral service, a two-minute silence will be observed across the UK. As a mark of respect, where possible Lincolnshire Police officers will join the nation in mourning Her Majesty.