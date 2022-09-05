Lincolnshire speaks unanimously: Truss needs to tackle energy and cost of living crisis
“Good luck, Liz, you’re going to need it”
More than 40 years have passed since Britain’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, moved into 10 Downing Street and in Grantham, where Mrs Thatcher was born, locals spoke to discuss how they feel the latest woman to take the reigns, Liz Truss, should tackle her new job.
Like her political hero, Liz Truss faces very real challenges.
One local said to BBC Look North: “She needs to look at the increase in the cost of living, because it’s getting out of hand now.”
Brian Hanbury, who works at Grantham Foodbank, said that his team are expecting a “perfect storm this autumn” as more people are directed to the foodbank: “My message to the new prime minister would be keep your eyes open to what is going on around you.
“Come through the door of a food bank and feel the shame that comes with people having to come through the doors – it shouldn’t be happening in this country, it shouldn’t be here.”
Karl McCartney MP has made his approval of Liz Truss’ new premiership clear.