Man accused of Spalding murder to go on trial

A 52-year-old man died from a stab wound to the chest

A Spalding man charged with murder and attempted murder has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on December 20 last year.

Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has entered a not guilty plea to murdering Mr Kirk.

He also denies the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.

Rule was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on July 4.

However that trial date was vacated after it was not ready to start.

Rule, who was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue trousers, today attended a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and was represented by defence barrister Bernard Richmond KC.

The prosecution were represented by Paul Cavin KC.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing on September 23 to fix a new trial date.

Rule was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.