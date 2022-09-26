Stamford and Nottingham teens die in village crash

A 17-year-old boy from Stamford and a 19-year-old male from Woodborough, Nottingham, sadly died in a crash in a Nottinghamshire village.

Jake Hankins, 17, and 19-year-old Harvey Holehouse, were in one of the two cars involved in the crash, which happened on Southwell Road in Gonalston at around 10.45pm on Thursday, September 22. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with potentially life-threatening injuries following the crash. A fifth person suffered injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement Harvey’s family said: “Harvey was an incredible person who saw the best in everyone. He brought joy and a smile to everybody that he met and went through life with an unrelenting energy which touched all those around him.

“He was tragically taken too soon and will be desperately missed, leaving a hole in our hearts. We would like to extend our deepest thanks and are greatly comforted by the overwhelming support and tributes that we have received.”

Case investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers are continuing to offer the families support.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t yet come forward, or any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“While we understand people want to pay their respects we would ask anyone laying flowers or tributes do so as safely as possible.”