Mixed reaction to new flats proposal replacing former Lincoln carpet shop

The proposed conversion of a former carpet store in Lincoln into a five storey apartment block with retail units inside have been met with split opinion in the community.

The former Carpets 4 Less site off Dunford Road in Lincoln looks set to be transformed into 47 apartments and two ground floor retail units, as Sarwar Aziz’s application to demolish the site appears before City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, October 3.

The site has sat vacant for a number of years, with officers saying it sits within a Regeneration Opportunity Area, and a report before the committee has said the principle of the plans would “relate well to the site and surroundings”.

There are, however, concerns over traffic and parking, despite the development proposals including parking facilities for cars, motorcycles and bikes.

In the comments of The Lincolnite‘s previous story about plans looking set to get the go-ahead, local residents were divided in their opinions on the site.

Lee Conley said: “So this is going to disrupt traffic on Pelham Bridge and cause traffic problems throughout the city as a knock-on effect?”

“What a waste of money that will be”, said Janet West, while Gary Mark questioned “where people will park” as more residents are to be welcomed into the area if plans are approved.

Christine Ann Tonks argued that “essential services” would be affected in the city as a result of the plans, with “more people” coming to central Lincoln. “Perhaps they could fit a GP and a dentist practice under the flats”, she said.

Comments were made about the location by Pelham Bridge, which already faces large volumes of traffic during rush hour times of the day.

Glenn Morris satirically posted: “I’d love to live next to that road, because it’s never busy”, while Alex Capper called it a “terrible idea” due to having to “cross an awkward junction to get anywhere, right next to a busy road”.

This view wasn’t shared by all, however. Tom Yoxon said: “I think the location is actually pretty great for flats. Just the sort of development Lincoln needs when we compare ourselves with competing cities like Nottingham. We need more density in the city.”

Malc Wallhead welcomed the “great idea”, asking for authorities to help “get Lincoln tidied up a bit.” Simon Heath agreed, saying: “Hope this gets the go-ahead, it’s an eyesore and makes a pleasant change.”