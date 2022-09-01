‘Nasty comments’ putting people off entering politics

‘We should be able to disagree without feeling intimidated’

The ability to share opinions without being attacked is at risk of being lost, a councillor has warned.

Councillor Anne Welburn wants to make public debate more respectful again.

She is asking West Lindsey’s full council meeting to back the national ‘Debate Not Hate’ campaign.

It was launched by the Local Government Association to condemn rising levels of abuse in politics across the country.

Councillor Welburn said she saw a disturbing trend, particularly online, which could put people off entering politics.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. However, you see all the time on social media that people are bombarded with nasty comments,” she said.

“It’s becoming quite common. We should all be able to talk within a group and agree to disagree on topics without feeling intimidated.

“We need to claw back the ability to have a discussion without slagging each other off.

“Fortunately, I’ve never been on the receiving end myself. But in society as a whole, we seem to be going to down a path where you could end up not being able to speak your mind.”

The motion will go before the council on Monday’s meeting.

It says that “whilst debating and disagreeing with one another is a healthy part of democracy, abuse and intimidation crosses the line into dangerous territory.

“Anyone, regardless of their background or political affiliation, should feel safe to become a councillor and be proud to represent their community.

“But an increasing level of abuse and intimidation aimed at local politicians is preventing elected members from representing those they serve, deterring individuals from standing for election and undermining local democracy.”

More information on the Debate, Not Hate campaign can be found online.