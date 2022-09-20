New Lincoln nightclub set to open in troubled premises

It will be “a lot nicer and safer”

An experienced bar owner is looking forward to bringing life back to a troubled Lincoln nightspot.

The Basement nightclub is set to launch in around four weeks.

The Butchery Court premises was previously known as Place2B, until the operator surrendered his licence earlier this year.

Paul Bentley, who also owns Bentley’s Bar, has promised the venue will be “a lot cleaner, a lot nicer and a lot safer.”

The nightclub will be open until 5am under a license application submitted to City of Lincoln Council.

Work is currently underway to refit the building, with Paul investing significant sums.

“It was left in a very poor condition by the previous landlord, there’s a lot that needed to be done,” he said.

“You shouldn’t take a place on if you can’t maintain it properly.

“I’ve put in £20,000 so far, but we have to make sure everything is right.

“We hope to be ready to open in four to five weeks.”

There are also plans to hire to out in the day as a rehersal space for musicians and bands.

“Lincoln is very short on sound-proof buildings, so it would be ideal for that,” Paul said.

The previous landlord, Simon Ward, was called before councillors in May after a series of incidents at the premises, from criminal damage to assault.

However, he voluntarily gave up the licence for Place2B instead.

Lincolnshire Police said at the time that Lincoln’s night time economy would be a safer place to visit as a result.

They claim that there were a ‘series of failings’ including claims of not having enough door supervisors on, and a lack of compliance with filling in staff training, door supervisor logs and challenge 25 records.