Opening date set for Three Joes sourdough pizza in Lincoln

500 free pizzas are being given away

A new sourdough pizza restaurant will open at Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week – providing another exciting food option in the city.

Three Joes, an independent chain of restaurants serving sourdough pizzas across the country, will open at the Cornhill Quarter, between the Specsavers and Whistles units, on Thursday, October 6.

The pizzas are made from scratch and cooked in a wood-fire oven, boasting creative toppings and priding itself on quality ingredients.

Inside the Lincoln restaurant there will be a large stylish dining room, complete with a statement olive tree at the centre, as well as contemporary art around the walls of the dining area.

Also, there will be an extensive outdoor dining area with 26 tables and 58 chairs.

It is the fourth branch for Three Joes in the UK, following on from the successes of sites in Sheffield, Fareham and Winchester.

“We are delighted to be bringing our delicious sourdough pizza to Lincoln and cannot wait to celebrate with this incredible 500 pizza giveaway” says Three Joes general manager, Laura Bennett.

As mentioned, Three Joes will be giving away 500 free pizzas for dine-in customers on the first day, kicking off from 5pm on Thursday, October 6.

You will have a pick of the menu and the pizzas are given away on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone!