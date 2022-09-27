Passengers “unhappy” as they react to Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure plans
The closure announcement has left many frustrated
Passengers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have spoken of their frustration at the upcoming closure of the site – after bosses said it would wind down flights next month due to a lack of financial viability.
DSA is a key route for Lincolnshire’s holiday-goers, but not for much longer. Owners the Peel Group have concluded a strategic review of the airport with the announcement that it will “wind down” flights from October 31 – affecting 800 jobs.
Bosses have said that “no tangible proposals” were received to address the “fundamental lack of financial viability” at the airport, not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic or Wizz Air pulling operations from DSA earlier this year.
The airport’s only remaining base carrier, TUI, has said its final flights from Doncaster Sheffield will be on November 4, with customers on later flights being contacted in departure date order to arrange either a refund or a flight at another airport.
There has been outrage at the closure from the local community and beyond. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been criticised for a lack of action after pledging to “protect” DSA at her first PMQs just three weeks earlier.
Passengers at the airport have collectively called it a “shame” to see the airport’s fate unfold, saying it will add more convenience for people in the nearby area who want to go on holiday – as they will now have to travel further afield for flights.