Trial of man accused of Lincoln A&E fire to start next week
A man accused of starting a fire that led to the closure of Lincoln County Hospital’s A&E department will go on trial next week.
John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, denies two charge of arson.
The unit was evacuated with no injuries to patients or staff but ambulances were diverted to other hospitals in Lincolnshire, as well as further afield.
Watson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life on 29 March and an alternative offence of arson being reckless to endanger life on the same date.
It is alleged damage of £180,000 was caused to Lincoln County Hospital.
A pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Wed) told that Watson’s trial is listed to start on Monday 26 September.
The trial is expected to last several days.