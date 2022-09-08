Serious collision causes A46 tailbacks
Traffic has been heavy in the city as a result
A serious collision has taken place on the A46 southbound between the Carholme roundabout and Skellingthorpe roundabout.
The incident was called in to us at 1.46am and it is thought only one vehicle was involved. One man has been seriously inured as a result.
The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for some time, which is likely to effect early morning traffic and could cause tailbacks. If you can avoid the area, please do so.
More updates will follow as soon as they are available.
Incident 25 of 08/09/2022