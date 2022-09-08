Skegness shop facing licence review after illegal worker arrested

A Skegness town centre store will face a review of its licence next week after an illegal worker was found there during a police visit.

East Lindsey District Council’s Licensing Committee on Monday will review Ali Kayran’s premises licence for Arcade (Tower) Mini-Market in Sandbeck Arcade on Drummond Road following a request from Lincolnshire Police.

A report from Chief Constable Chris Haward describes how the force had received intelligence to suggest illegal workers employed within premises in the area and checks on the employer found he also had control of the Arcade Mini-Market.

A joint visit by officers, along with Immigration Officers, on June 15, resulted in the arrest of a male working behind the counter at the premises who had come to the country on a visitor’s visa, but who had no right to work in the country for the duration of his stay.

Compliance checks carried out by officers also found breaches of the premises licence including out of date staff training and refusals registers, as well as alcoholic drinks not being price marked.

The force is asking the committee to “seriously consider a revocation of the premises licence”.

“Illegal workers are more than likely poorly paid for the hours they are required to work and are not subject to the benefit of a minimum wage or restricted hours as prescribed by law,” said the police report.

“Nor are they afforded the benefit of the protections offered by UK employment legislation and are therefore often exploited.”

Mr Kayran has held the premises licence for the business since December 2015.

He has also held the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) role for the site since that date.

His personal licence was granted by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

In January 2017 an application to extend the licensing hours at the premises was refused by ELDC Councillors after Lincolnshire Police submitted evidence that the business had failed a test purchase operation and a further compliance visit to the premises found a number of areas.

The meeting on Monday will start at 10am at the Council Chambers, Tedder Hall, Manby.