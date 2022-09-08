‘Increasingly difficult’ to prevent homelessness, Lincolnshire council says

A south Lincolnshire council is facing increasing problems in stopping people from becoming homeless due to the cost of living crisis.

South Holland District Council says that demand for private accommodation is outstripping the supply.

Adaptations for complex physical and mental health problems are also leading to delays in getting people rehoused.

A new in-house housing options team are focusing on early intervention to stop people losing their homes.

The report, which will go before the cabinet next week, says the council is aiming to build relationships with landlords and bring more properties into use.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to prevent homelessness due to variety of factors including the increased cost of living, leading to problems with affordability, as well as demand for privately rented accommodation outstripping the supply,” the report says.

“In addition, the support needs of clients are more complex than ever with the team regularly dealing with clients with complex physical and / or mental health problems where specialist accommodation is required and just cannot be secured in the timescales available, particularly where adaptations are required.

“Improved working relationships are being brokered with landlords and partners in order to facilitate greater accommodation supply and increased throughput in supported accommodation.

“Incentive schemes are now also being promoted, such as the Help2Rent scheme, in order to maximise available accommodation.”

The council still isn’t meeting its targets for re-letting properties, despite improvements.

It took an average of 31 days to hand over keys to new tenants in the last quarter, higher than the 28 day goal.

This is down from 44 days the previous quarter.

The council says this was down to an unusually high number of renters leaving, and some properties being in poor condition.

The report says: “The number of voids coming in has returned to normal levels which will aid the service and continue to see performance go in the right direction… continuing to work with tenants to ensure properties are returned to us in the best possible condition.”

It will be discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday, September 13.