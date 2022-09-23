Spalding man to face murder trial next year after stabbing incident
The accused was remanded back into custody
A Spalding man charged with murder and attempted murder will provisionally go on trial in January next year.
Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on 20 December last year.
Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has entered a not guilty plea to murdering Mr Kirk.
He also denies the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.
Rule was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 4 July.
However that trial date was vacated after it was not ready to start.
Rule, who was wearing a grey t-shirt and jogging bottoms, today (Friday) attended a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court to fix a new trial date.
He spoke only to confirm his name and was represented by defence barrister Bernard Richmond KC.
The prosecution were represented by Edward Franklin.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a provisional trial date at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning 16 January.
A reserve date of 13 March before Mrs Justice Tipples was also given to the defence and prosecution.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Rule was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.