Spalding man to face murder trial next year after stabbing incident

Officers from the Grimsby East Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined earlier this month by our specialist roads crime team to tackle criminals using the area’s roads.

The intention was to disrupt those involved in criminality in Cleethorpes, including the supply of drugs into our region – and the operation proved immediately successful.

Before the units had left Hamilton Street Police Station, some intel came in that a suspect vehicle was active in the area.

In a matter of minutes, the vehicle was located and stopped by the team off Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes.

The two suspects were questioned and searched whilst other officers scoured the car. Approximately 75 wraps of Class A drugs worth in the region of £1,500 were located hidden in the car, so the occupants were arrested and taken to Birchin Way.

A further search of the car revealed an amount of cash – and a bucket and spade. Well, it was August in Cleethorpes.

Both of the occupants have since been released under investigation.

After leaving Birchin Way, a few ANPR pings attracted attention, but not as much as a man at a town centre junction who was out of his car and was leaning into the vehicle next to his.

We pursued the suspect vehicle, which was itself in pursuit of the other car, as it wound its way through the West Marsh and straight back to Birchin Way.

Both parties were spoken to and words of advice were offered when it became clear it was a dispute between two relations.

An ANPR ping informed us that a vehicle was in the area, and that it was possibly being used by people suspected of dealing drugs. The cars circled in on an area and used their experience to predict a likely destination. In a matter of minutes, they were proved right as it headed into a supermarket car park.

The two occupants were searched and, as PDs Sunny and Kodi had arrived with their handler, Sunny set about searching the vehicle. On this occasion, the vehicle was clean and the occupants were allowed to go on their way.

Whilst patrolling the East Marsh and Weelsby areas of Cleethorpes, a call came over the radio that there had been a fail to stop on Cleethorpes promenade. All units blue-lighted their way to the area.

The vehicle was spotted driving at excessive speeds and on the wrong side of the road, before being brought to a stop shortly after. The officers surrounded the vehicle and driver as PD Kodi ensured detainment was quick.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of various driving offences.

Leon Bulpin (19), of Kings Road, Cleethorpes, was charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license or insurance. He was due to appear at court later in the month.

Talking about the success of this initial partnership between the roads crime team and his Grimsby East Neighbourhood Policing Team, Sgt Phil Eayres said: “Combining the specialisms of our roads crime team and the local knowledge of my officers, we were able to target locations and individuals.

“In one evening, we took a significant amount of drugs off the streets of North East Lincolnshire. These would have had a huge impact on our communities and the lives of our residents.

“We will continue to work with partners and other departments within the force to target criminals and protect the communities we serve.

“We hope to be able to carry out similar action soon.”

Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.