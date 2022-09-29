Special talks at Lincoln’s Collection Museum to celebrate Lincolnshire Day
Celebrate Lincolnshire Day and explore the county’s history
The Collection Museum will be hosting a series of special talks throughout the day on Saturday 1 October to celebrate Lincolnshire Day.
Join the team to explore some of the county’s most fascinating objects from around the gallery, or dive into the tumultuous Viking period.
On the day, tours and talks will take place:
- From 10.30 to 11.30am – Gallery Guided Tour (Free, spaces are limited)
- From 11am to 12pm – Villainous Vikings! (Free, no need to book)
- From 12.30pm to 1.30pm – Pagans, pennies, and power: the Vikings in eastern England (lunchtime talk in the auditorium. £4 per person, spaces limited)
- From 2pm to 2.30pm – Villainous Vikings! (Free, no need to book)
- From 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Gallery Guided Tour (Free, spaces are limited)
Places for the lunchtime talk and gallery tours are limited, so please book in advance through The Collection’s website to avoid disappointment. Visit www.thecollectionmuseum.com.
The Lincolnshire celebrations continue into the gallery’s café where plum bread, poacher cheese, and Lincolnshire sausage rolls will all be on offer throughout the weekend.