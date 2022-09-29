Call for drought-damaged roads to be closed in South Lincolnshire

Cracks wide enough to fit bricks in are appearing in south Lincolnshire roads, a councillor claims.

Damage from the summer’s drought is reportedly leading to large cracks which are causing punctures and damaged wheels.

Councillor Nigel Pepper said that the problem in the Fens is so bad that drivers want the damaged roads closed for safety reasons.

He told Lincolnshire County Council that they were the worst he had ever seen.

“Many of the roads in Lincolnshire have suffered recently because of the hot, dry summer and drought conditions. But none more so than the Fens in the south of the county,” Councillor Pepper, the Conservative member for Crowland, said.

“The subsidence in these roads is the worst that I’ve seen in my lifetime, particularly east of Crowland.

“Some of these are very busy B roads. The cracks have caused differential in height of several inches, and they are wide enough to fit a house brick into, with no end to the depth.

“Locals are asking for some of these to be closed. Some have broken springs to the vehicles, others with punctured tyres and damaged wheels.”

Pictures of Cox’s Drove, near Crowland, show a drink can wedged deep inside one split.

Leader Councillor Martin Hill said that Lincolnshire County Council would get to the cracks, but it could come at the cost of other projects.

“One of the problems with long dry spells is the peaty soil in Fenlands will crack. I have seen how they develop in the road which splits open,” he told Tuesday’s full council meeting.

“It even occurs where the road has been repaired.

“We have a responsibility as a council to make sure that roads are passable and we will have to address that.

“Without extra money, other projects won’t happen as we have to divert money to areas where it is becoming difficult to cross.”

He said that some years ago, the council had applied for extra funding due to drought damage, and it was a possibility again.