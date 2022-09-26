Lincolnshire Sausage Festival returning to Lincoln Castle this October

Anticipation has started to sizzle with the announced return of the Lincoln Sausage Festival on October 15.

The annual festival, held at Lincoln Castle and organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, is a celebration of Lincolnshire’s sausage meat delights, as over 30,000 individual sausages are showcased on the day of the event.

It has been a turbulent couple of years for the Sausage Festival, as it had to be held virtually in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – but it makes a grand return this year.

Taking place on Saturday, October 15 between 10am and 5pm, the 18th Lincoln Sausage Festival will boast live entertainment from the aptly named Cosmic Sausages, cookery demonstrations with renowned Lincolnshire chef Rachel Green, and much more.

Visitors will be able to meet Mr & Mrs Sausage, as well as take part in face painting or even circus skills workshops – not to mention the obvious sampling of various sausages from award winning producers and suppliers.

Organisers have arranged some 50 stalls to check out, and the event is expected to attract attention from all over the United Kingdom, celebrating great Lincolnshire produce all in one place.

Tickets for the Lincoln Sausage Festival cost £2 for adults, while children go free, and you can purchase them online at The Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia’s website. Failing that, you can also pay at the East Gate of Lincoln Castle.