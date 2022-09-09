Tyson Fury brings house down singing American Pie at Lincoln Engine Shed

World heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury was in Lincoln this week for a night of live entertainment surrounding his life and career in sport.

The 34-year-old, nicknamed the Gypsy King, is an undefeated two-time heavyweight champion of the world and a bonafide legend of British sport.

His heroics both in and out of the ring, whether it is knocking out Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas or being an advocate for men’s mental health around the world, have earned him iconic status – and he hosted a special evening at Lincoln Engine Shed on Wednesday, September 7 to honour that.

Insightful stories, a sports memorabilia auction and a Q&A session were in order for the evening, but it was a Tyson Fury rendition of an old classic that was undoubtedly the highlight of the night.

He took the microphone and sang a rousing cover of Don McLean’s smash hit American Pie, which Fury has become known for singing inside the ring after his fights.

He also ran through his own version of Kings of Leon’s Sex On Fire, where he changed the lyric to “Fury’s on Fire”, and Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger.

It was a memorable night for all in attendance, as they got to see the candid and honest side of one of British sport’s most recognisable and popular figures.

The evening came at a pivotal moment for Tyson, after he offered a December fight to long-time foe Anthony Joshua – building hopes that the much-anticipated matchup could finally happen after years of speculation.