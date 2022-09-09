Lincoln Cathedral embraces mourners of Queen Elizabeth II

A sombre atmosphere could be felt at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, as mourners gathered to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s reign as the longest serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom came to a devastating end on Thursday, when she passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

Royal Family members rushed to Balmoral to see Her Majesty in her final moments, and news of her death sent a crushing shockwave through the nation and beyond.

A period of national mourning is now among us, expected to last up until the day of the state funeral service – yet to be announced.

On Friday, churches and cathedrals across the country had bells toll at midday to mark the Queen’s passing, including here at Lincoln Cathedral.

Hundreds of people were seen both inside the cathedral and in the courtyard area as the bells tolled, with tributes placed in the form of flowers, candles and handwritten notes in the books of condolence.

The mood around Lincoln Cathedral was sobering, a far cry from that of the day before, when University of Lincoln graduation ceremonies were being held at the historic landmark.

While graduating students were celebrating their degrees and looking forward to the future on Thursday, people were instead looking back and reflecting on the past on Friday – as memories of The Queen’s reign were felt across the community.

Flags across the county were placed at half-mast to pay respect to the Royal passing, as the local community grieved the loss of our nation’s greatest monarch.

Lincoln’s Guildhall also paid tribute to Her Majesty, ringing out a bell 96 times to mark each year of her life and opening a book of condolence for the public to place on record their well-wishes.

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes was at the cathedral to capture the emotion of the day: