University of Lincoln postpones graduation ceremonies during national mourning

The University of Lincoln has postponed its upcoming graduation ceremonies due to take place at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday after the death of The Queen.

Lincoln Cathedral and Castle are not able to stage the graduation events, scheduled for September 12, during the period of national mourning.

The University of Lincoln said it will be “forever grateful” to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for opening its university campus in the city in October 1996.

In a statement, the University of Lincoln said: “We understand how important it is to our students and their families to graduate in the splendour of Lincoln Cathedral and so rather than stage the ceremony at a different venue, it is our intention to reschedule the ceremonies to take place at Lincoln Cathedral in January 2023. This will enable students to graduate alongside their peers from the same cohort.

“As soon as an alternative date is confirmed, we will contact you again. Bookings made for guest tickets and gowns will transfer to the re-arranged ceremony automatically.

“If you are not able to or do not wish to attend a rescheduled ceremony in January, you can request a refund for your guest tickets and gown hire by contacting [email protected]. Alternatively, you can request to defer your graduation ceremony to our September 2023 ceremonies (please note you will not graduate with the majority of your year group if you defer).

“We understand some students may already have made significant travel arrangements that cannot be altered. In this instance, please contact [email protected] and we will discuss options with you.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause but hope all our graduands and guests will understand that we have not made this change lightly due to the immensely sad news and national state of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

The University added that if your award is conferred after July 29, 2022 you will be invited to attend the next set of graduation ceremonies, which will be taking place in January 2023

The confirmed dates for the January graduation ceremonies are Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 and 26, 2023. The University will confirm the configuration of when each academic school will graduate for its January ceremonies later this autumn.