Lincoln mourners pay tribute to the Queen

Lincoln mourners have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

There were emotional scenes at Lincoln Cathedral, where people have begun lighting candles and leaving flowers in her memory.

Books of condolence have been set up, which mourners started signing as soon as the Cathedral’s doors opened this morning.

Some people were crying as they reflected on Her Majesty’s life, and others spoke of her inspirational effect.

Official sites in Boultham Park and Lincoln Guildhall will be opened to lay flowers. Details here.

Pete and Sue Loosely said: “She was just an inspirational lady, with an incredible devotion to duty. She should be an example to us all.

“Fortunately, she had a fantastic long life, and she was devoted to the Crown from a young age.

“She was privileged, but she was selfless and took her duties very seriously. Politicians could certainly learn from her example.”

Emma and Izzy Philips said: “She was inspirational – a truly amazing lady. When I think of her, I think of someone who was always present.

“The country won’t be the same without her. The Royal Family won’t have the same stature, which is very sad.”

Gavin Larson, who was visiting from San Antonio in Texas, said: “We have come to visit the UK many, many times, and the Royal Family is a large part of the country’s intrigue and why we keep coming back.

“The Queen was a big symbol around the world. It was so sad to hear the news.”

One man who was visibly moved said: “She will be missed – that’s all I can say.”

Gillian Bibby said: “It was a real shock when I heard the news last night.

“The atmosphere inside the cathedral is perfect – it’s a wonderful way to remember her. It’s even the ideal weather with the mist.”

A special Evensong service will take place at the Cathedral at 5.30pm, and floral tributes can be placed on the Dean’s Green on the north side of the Cathedral.

The Queen was the UK’s long-serving monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year to mark 70 years on the throne.

Her son has now ascended as King Charles III.