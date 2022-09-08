YMCA’s The Showroom to host influential Lincoln Business Club

A Lincoln business network is celebrating its recent growth by moving to The Showroom in Lincoln, from September 30.

Lincoln Business Club, a not-for-profit group, has hosted its meetings at Lincoln City Football Club since 2004, but due to growing numbers and ambitious plans ahead of its 20th anniversary, the club will now be held at The Showroom on Tritton Road.

From this new location, it is expected that over 100 representatives from Lincolnshire businesses will be joining together to network, hear from key, local speakers from Lincoln-based organisations and get involved in Lincoln’s business community.

The club meets on the last Friday of each month at 7-9am. It is is open to professionals from business and non-business organisations within a 30-mile radius of Lincoln.

Nicola Ellwood, Chair of Lincoln Business Club said: “This is an exciting time for the club.

“Due to the growth we are experiencing as well as the increasing diversity of business and non-business organisations attending, now is the right time to move.

“We are so pleased to be supported by both Lincoln City Football Club and the YMCA as we make this move to The Showroom.

“Lincoln Business Club is a community – a collective of like-minded professionals who want the best for each others businesses and the potential of our city.

“We can’t wait to see the community continue to flourish grow and thrive in its new home from September and we look forward to seeing you there!”

Tracy Laws, Events and Hospitality Manager at YMCA Lincolnshire said: “YMCA Lincolnshire is thrilled to have been chosen as the new host for Lincoln Business Club’s monthly networking.

“This is a really exciting time for LBC, as they continue to go from strength to strength, and we are proud to be helping to bring them and all of their business members together at The Showroom, our Conference & Events Centre on Tritton Road.

“LBC truly value the businesses in this great city, just as we value our relationship with those businesses, whose support enables us to continue helping the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people across Lincolnshire.”

Andrew Witham, Director of Commercial Affairs at Lincoln City Football Club said: “Networking is an important part of the business community and the growth of the business club is great to see.

“We would like to thank them for hosting events at the stadium over the years. We wish the Lincoln Business Club the very best of success in their new home.”

Profits from admission fees and meeting sponsorship at LBC go to a local charity chosen each year by the club’s community.

This year’s chosen charity is St Barnabas Hospice.

More information can be found here: https://www.lincolnbusinessclub.co.uk/.