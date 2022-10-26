Can more CCTV help fight crime?

Lincolnshire residents are asked if they believe CCTV is crucial in the fight against crime — for the first time in a county-wide survey.

The Crime and Policing Survey 2022 will also ask respondents whether they support more CCTV in their local area.

The survey, the latest launched by the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, poses a number of questions about the fear and experience of different crimes, how people affected report an incident and what level of Council Tax contribution they would support.

The online poll will be the sixth year running PCC Marc Jones has commissioned the survey – with more than 3,000 replies every year.

The results from past surveys have influenced decisions taken about how and where to deploy policing resources, including decisions to:

Create a dedicated roads policing team to deny criminals the use of our roads as well as prevent so many tragic deaths and serious injuries across Lincolnshire.

Establish specialist enforcement teams to drive down community crime in both urban and rural areas.

Equip officers to tackle violent crime and criminals by providing more officers with tasers and increase the number of firearms response teams

Investment in raising awareness of, and tackle, scams and frauds.

The launch of the Community Speed Watch Scheme – with parish volunteers being mobilised to identify speeding drivers.

“With funding for Lincolnshire Police one of the lowest in the UK, we must spend every penny not only wisely but dedicated to the issues residents care most about,” said PCC Jones

“I believe the people of Lincolnshire have a right to play a significant role in deciding how their communities are policed and the annual survey is a critical part of that process.

“I want county residents to have a voice and I hope as many people as possible take that opportunity.”

To take part in the survey go to www.bit.ly/prpccsurvey