‘A nuclear waste dump and seaside resort don’t go well together’

A proposed nuclear waste dump is hanging over communities like ‘the Sword of Damocles’, campaigners have claimed.

A company is exploring whether the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal could be used to store the waste underground.

They claim it would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material.

However the Guardians of the East Coast say that the long decision-making process will harm tourism in Mablethorpe.

Ken Smith, chair of the group, said: “A nuclear waste dump and a bucket-and-spade resort don’t go well together either. For every job created there, one could be lost in the tourism industry.

“And investment won’t come while the possibility of the nuclear waste is hanging over Theddlethorpe like the Sword of Damocles.

“It would be better that we found out either way sooner rather than later. The town will get more run down while a decision is dragging on.”

He likened the long-running fight, which could take 10 to 15 years, to a “war of attrition”.

The Theddlethorpe and Mablethorpe area is one of four areas in the UK being considered by Nuclear Waste Services.

If the site is chosen, the company will need to persuade local residents it would be a benefit before work could go ahead.

Ken said: “NWS claims it would create 4,000 jobs, but when that is spread over 25 years, it isn’t as significant as it sounds – and they won’t necessarily go to people from Mablethorpe.

“People in Theddlethorpe are quite strongly against the plans – a little less in Mablethorpe, where unemployment is more of a problem.

“Either way, it would cause huge disruption.”

A recent questionnaire by the Theddlethorpe Residents Association found 80% of the 300 people who responded were against the plans.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Environment and Economic Scrutiny Panel is due to be given an update on plans next week.

The council is part of a working group to study the implications of a disposal facility. However, any decision would be made through a Public Test of Support.