Appeal: Concrete thrown through window of elderly resident

One of a number of worrying recent incidents in the town

We are appealing for information after concrete was thrown through the window of a property in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Officers were called to reports that a man dressed in a grey tracksuit had approached the front of the victim’s property holding two pieces of concrete.

The offender is then reported to have thrown both pieces of concrete at the property, one of which smashed a downstairs window.

The concrete went into the front room, spraying glass inside the room which then caused further damage to items inside the room.

The incident happened at around 8.55pm on Sunday 9 October.

The victim was in the house and had been in the room shortly before the incident occurred. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

We are now investigating this as criminal damage, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or may have captured this on CCTV, or have dashcam or doorbell footage. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may captured footage of a man in a grey tracksuit with the hood up in the surrounding area a short time before or after the incident.

The victim, who is in their 80s has been targeted twice in recent months. We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of each incident, but we are considering whether the incidents are linked.

If you think you may be able to help us with our enquiries, please contact us in the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident number 416 of 9 October.

By emailing [email protected] quoting “Incident number 416 of 9 October” in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.