Boston murder victim’s mother’s “aching heart” could not cope with trial
Ilona’s killer has jailed for life
A moving statement from the mother of Ilona Golabek, 27, was read out in court before her killer was jailed for a minimum of 22 years.
Kamil Ranoszek, 42, was jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday after a jury convicted him of Ilona’s murder.
Prosecution barrister, Gordon Aspden KC, read out a victim impact statement from Ilona’s mother, Ewa Golabek, who attended the trial on just one day.
In the statement Mrs Golabek said: “I was not here during the whole trial because my aching heart would not be able to stand all the information about what happened on the day when my beloved daughter died.
“The information that I have is drastic enough but my daughter is in my thoughts every day, every hour. I think about my granddaughter every day and every hour. My thoughts are with them all the time.
“I will take the ashes of my daughter to bury in my home country where the family and friends will be able to say a prayer and light a candle whereas the heart of my beloved daughter will stay here in England, literally in England, the country that she chose to live in and she fell in love with.
“I would like to thank you, Your Honour, and the Jury for listening to the voice of a mother asking for a just punishment of the guilty person.”
The trial judge, Judge Simon Hirst, also thanked Lincolnshire Police for their painstaking investigation, with the investigating officer Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Detective Constables Carla Mead and Alex Rose, and Ben Smith, who showed the CCTV to the jury, all present in court.
Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Our thoughts are with Ilona’s family. This was a complex investigation in which we had a murder inquiry but had not recovered the body of Ilona.
“A forensic examination was carried out at the Wormgate property, and a substantial amount of blood was found in and around the sofa in the lounge.
“There was also heavy blood staining around the bath and evidence of recent cleaning having taken place within the bathroom, which was significantly cleaner than the rest of the house.
“This led us to believe that Ilona has died at this address. Despite the efforts made to destroy evidence the painstaking examination of the property by CSI, using specialist techniques, coupled with outstanding analysis of both router and cell site evidence, the jury was able to swiftly and confidently convict Ranozek of this horrendous and brutal murder.”
