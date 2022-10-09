Bridgerton-style home with glamorous indoor bar on market for £1.2m

A stunning 17th century Grade II listed property in Crowland has been listed on the market for £1.2 million – and is named after the bailiff of the manor, whose family owned the home some 400 years ago.
Crawford House, named after the bailiff of the manor in the mis 1700s, John Crawford, is a sweeping six-bedroom property nestled in the historic town of Crowland, Lincolnshire, and its elegance is in keeping with the nature of the area it resides in.
The property has been listed at a guide price of £1.2 million by Peterborough-based estate agents Wilson & Co – The Collection.
Why not grab a drink at your very own luxury bar. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
For that price, you are treated to not just a wonderful house, but a detached two-bedroom annexe, a luxury indoor bar area, a home gym, and secure gated access.
It is a Grade II listed property dating back to the late 17th century, that has been renovated to mix glamorous modern living with a flavour of rich tradition.
The house was recently renovated to offer a modern touch. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
However, period features still remain a constant throughout. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
Contemporary features within the kitchen/diner. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
Low-beamed ceilings take you back to the roots of the property. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
Natural light aplenty. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
A total of six bedrooms across the property, including the two inside the annexe building. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
All six bedrooms are double-sized. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
How does your own home gym sound? | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
The home is named after a former bailiff of the manor from the mid 1700s. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
Five bathrooms, each coming with their own unique style. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
Ample space inside the annexe for relaxing and inviting guests. | Photo: Wilson & Co The Collection
