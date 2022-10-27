Broadholme murder trial victim was stabbed in the back

A man found dead at a property in a village near Saxilby had died from a single stab wound to the back, a murder trial jury heard.

Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and denies the murder of Saulius Badgziunas, 58.

Mr Badgziunas was discovered fatally injured at a property in School Lane, Broadholme, on Monday, March 14.

John Lloyd-Jones KC, prosecuting, told the jury that the body of Mr Badgziunas was examined by a pathologist after his death.

“She found this deceased had sustained a single stab wound to the left side of his back,” Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

“The wound was around 4.5cms in length. Where it was on his body closely correlated with the site of a recent cut of his jacket which he was wearing at the time.”

Mr Lloyd-Jones said the stab wound was around 20cms in its tract, and had passed through the deceased’s back muscles, into his left chest cavity, and through part of his heart before ending up at the breast bone.

According to the pathologist, the stab wound would have required at least severe force to inflict, and was with a weapon with a double cutting blade, Mr Lloyd-Jones added.

Karbauskas, who is listening to the trial via a Lithuanian interpreter, was arrested and interviewed.

He denies murder and the trial continues.

