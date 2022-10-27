Transformers paradise as Optimus Prime visits Lincoln
Autobots assembled in Lincoln
Fans of the Transformers film franchise were treated to a meet and greet in Lincoln from main hero Optimus Prime on Thursday.
The world-famous autobot is an instantly recognisable blue lorry with flame livery, known as the main robotic character in the Transformers movies.
A meet and greet was held outside The Entertainer toy store at St Marks Shopping Centre on Thursday, October 27, with Optimus Prime parked outside the shop for fans to check out and get pictures with.
He didn’t come alone, as fellow autobot Bumblebee also marched out of the store to say hello to fans, attracting a large crowd in the city centre.
It formed part of a nationwide tour for Optimus Prime, put on by The Entertainer, which will see the vehicle transported to the likes of Leeds and Chester after it departs Lincoln.