Burglar who targeted brave pensioner, 94, jailed

The victim was hit with his own walking stick

A burglar who targeted a 94-year-old Spalding man and took his walking stick after he bravely fought back was today (Friday) jailed for four years and two months.

Georgel Cimbala, 34, of Winsover Road, Spalding, admitted burglary at the pensioner’s address in The Parkway on June 18 this year.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told the victim was hit with his own walking stick but initially had no recollection of the lunchtime incident other than to knows it was missing.

The 94-year-old suffered a strike blow to his upper right shoulder and reddening across his back and spine, the court heard.

“He appears to have no recollection of events save that he knows his walking stick is missing,” David Eager, prosecuting, told the court.

Cimbala also pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, on the same date.

Judge Simon Hirst had promised to jail Cimbala after adjourning sentence for conviction checks to be made in Germany and Italy where he lived previously.

The judge also ordered a sum of £500 to be paid out from public funds for the brave attempts to try and detain Cimbala.

Lincolnshire Police previously said Cimbala was charged following a report from an elderly couple that they were targeted at approximately 1.25pm on Saturday, June 18.

“The couple reported that a man knocked on the door and assaulted one elderly occupant while attempting to barge past them into the address before taking their walking stick,” the police said.

“It was also reported that the same man attempted to gain entry to another premises before making off.

“Officers swiftly launched an investigation, and after following a number of lines of enquiry, Cimbala was arrested on July 7 and charged in the early hours of July 8.”

DI Richard Nethercott, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This involved some tenacious and meticulous police work to bring Cimbala to court today.

“It’s a credit to the officers involved that justice has been secured for an elderly and vulnerable victim.

“I would also like to thank the public for their support and assistance when the initial appeal went out for their quick and helpful response.”