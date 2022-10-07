Police arrest man wanted for months following release from jail

He had been released on licence, but police have been after him since July

Ty McLaggan, now 24, was arrested today in Gainsborough. McLaggan had been released on licence, but was recalled to prison.

We would like to thank the public and the media for their support for this long running appeal.

Update – August 19

We are launching a fresh appeal for help to locate 23-year-old Ty McLaggan.

McLaggan was released from prison on licence, and he has now been recalled to prison. We would also like to speak with him in connection with a robbery allegation.

We believe there are a number of areas he has links to: Gainsborough, Skegness, Worksop, Retford, and Nottingham.

We are reminding people that information can be reported completely anonymously via the charity CrimeStoppers.

If the information you give to the charity is of significant use to us and leads to an arrest or charge, you could receive a reward of up to £1,000.

Original Release – July 29:

We are seeking the help of the public in locating 33-year-old Ty McLaggan who was released from prison on licence. During this time, we have cause to investigate a robbery allegation and we need to speak to him regarding this matter. He has also been recalled to prison.