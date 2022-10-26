Decision due on traveller site by Lincolnshire Showground

Nearby residents say their quality of life has been affected

A decision is due to be made next week on the future of an unauthorised traveller encampment near the Lincolnshire Showground.

The settlement, which doesn’t yet have planning permission, has ‘heightened tensions’ with local residents, according to a local councillor.

The applicant Charlie Gaskin has asked for permission to park up to 12 caravans and five static caravans on the site.

West Lindsey District Council officers have recommended that the application be given approval.

However, local residents say it would lower their quality of life.

Planning officers visited the site in July and found there were already two caravans, a camper van, five vehicles, a trampoline and garden furniture.

The site is located east of the A15, opposite the Lincolnshire Showground, off Hall Lane.

Councillor Angela White, who called the decision in to planning committee, said the area “is not a designated traveller site.

“There was no prior consultation with the local community, so this has heightened tension between the occupants of the site and neighbouring residents.”

Objections have been received from ten local residents, including those living alongside the site, complaining about a loss of peace and quiet.

They claim they have been disturbed by security lights remaining on all night, music playing until midnight and regular barking from dogs.

The applicant has disputed this, and another Hall Lane resident has written to say he hasn’t experienced any problems.

Riseholme Parish Council says there are two allocated traveller sites in the area, but this one “does not meet the required criteria” due to its isolated location.

There were also suggestions that 12 caravans would be too many for the parcel of land.

Two amenity buildings would also be constructed as part of the application.

The application will be debated at the Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 2.