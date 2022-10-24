CCTV shows Louth parklet graffiti protest

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify a middle-aged man in connection to graffiti incidents at the site of the controversial Louth parklets.

Mercer Row in Louth has had the attention of Lincolnshire ever since four outdoor seating layouts known as parklets were installed there earlier this year.

The parklets cost £62,000 and were subjected to a recent spate of vandalism, with multiple incidents of criminal damage to the features of the seating layouts, as well as graffiti being sprayed on the street that housed them.

The most recent incident, which finally saw the parklets removed for good by Lincolnshire County Council on October 18, criticised the benches for the price and even made reference to King Charles III ‘hating’ them.

Graffiti etchings were sprayed onto the road of Mercer Row on October 10, reading “£62,000”, “I love Louth” and “CIII would hate these”.

CCTV footage acquired by police now shows a man spraying the messages on the ground, and officers would like to identify him as investigations into the incidents continue.

Officers believe the man to be of medium build, around 6ft tall, between the ages of 50 and 65 years old, with grey medium length hair, wearing a black t-shirt and trousers.

If you have any information as to who the man in question is, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

Email [email protected] and use incident 83 of October 11 in the subject line

Call 101 and use the same incident reference

Anonymously contacting Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.