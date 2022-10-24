All donations stolen from Lincoln Cathedral warm rail

All clothing items donated to help homeless people have been stolen from a warm rail at Lincoln Cathedral.

Set up as a donation point to help rough sleepers navigate their way through the tough winter months, the warm rail at Lincoln Cathedral had amassed a large number of items thanks to donations.

However, the items of clothing have now been stolen from the rail, with Lincoln Cathedral representatives believing that they were all taken by the same person.

It was located in the north vestibule by the main entrance of the cathedral, and a discovery was made on Sunday afternoon that all clothes on the warm rail were gone.

This has prompted the cathedral to temporarily close the warm rail, which could deal a bitter blow to the people who benefit from the donation effort.

A Lincoln Cathedral spokesperson said: “Thank you to all who supported the rail by providing donations.

“We are committed to supporting our local community, but for now the warm rail will be closed.”

