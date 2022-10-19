New plans for Market Rasen pub with ‘no prospect’ of reopening

There is no chance of a village pub ever reopening, plans for the building claim.

The Queen’s Head near Market Rasen is the latest in a long line of pubs facing redevelopment after the Covid pandemic.

The pub in North Kelsey Moor has survived for over a hundred years.

However, plans say that “in this post-Covid world and in the present economic climate, there is no prospect of the business re-opening.”

Plans have been submitted to convert the venue on Owmby Lane into accommodation with an annexe.

The Queen’s Head is understood to date back to at least the 1860s, when there was a train station nearby.

It also functioned as a B&B, benefiting from events at Market Rasen Races and Cadwell Park.

The pub was put on the market without success in 2017, and stopping trading completely in 2020 after going into liquidation.

Estate agents tried in vain for over a year to find a buyer, without any interest.

The previous owner briefly bought the pub back and attempted to revive it, but this venture reportedly failed earlier this year.

The plans from Lee Holmes Architectural Design paint a dire picture of the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

The application states: “Continuing redundancy would only bring dereliction and decay which would be to the detriment of the character of the area.”

It says that public consultations have shown support for re-purposing the rundown pub.

The accommodation would include studio workspace, which the application notes has become more sought-after due to the increase of working from home.

The plans will be submitted to West Lindsey District Council for consideration.