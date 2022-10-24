Councillor denounces Labour as ‘Tory-lite’ as she leaves party

She says only the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition will back workers

A Labour town councillor has defected to the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition after saying Sir Kier Starmer has “undermined” the party’s values.

Councillor Lynne Cooney, who represents the Trinity ward in Louth, will be standing for TUSC at the next election.

She believes that Labour under Starmer are ‘Tory-lite’, and that he lacks the conviction that Jeremy Corbyn had.

She will be calling more people to join her in a left-wing challenge to Louth’s parties at the launch next week.

“Since Labour aren’t doing anything, it’s up to the left to stand up for working people,” Councillor Cooney said.

“Starmer has been undermining real Labour priorities – he’s Tory-lite. The TUSC still has the values of empathy, sharing the wealth, compassion, and looking after each other.

“I joined the Labour Party because of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, but he’s been treated very badly by the party since then.

“Starmer has purged the left, gone back on pledges and won’t stand on the picket line. Meanwhile, the TUSC has been shoulder-to-shoulder with those on strike.”

Councillor Cooney, a foodbank volunteer, says she sees worrying parallels between the current crisis and the economic hardships under Margaret Thatcher.

“My dad lost his job in the 80s and my parents struggled to put food on the table. I was physically poorly because we were in such poverty,” she said.

“Today, we’re seeing more and more people coming to food banks saying they can’t afford their heating bills. It’s heartbreaking, and shouldn’t be happening in this country.

“We’ve already had interest in the TUSC, and people are looking for real solutions to the cost of living crisis.

“I know it will take time to build the party but we have to do something. We can’t leave Labour and the Tories running the show.”

The launch of Louth’s TUSC branch will take place at the the British Legion Hall on Northgate on Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm.

