Decade in jail for Lincolnshire paedophile who abused girls as young as eight

“I can finally be at peace and begin the healing process,” a victim said

A paedophile from Lincolnshire who sexually assaulted three young girls, with the youngest only eight-years-old, has been jailed for 10 years.

Iain Alderton, 33, of Paddock Mews in Market Rasen, who lived in Luton at the time of the offences, was found guilty of several sexual assaults on children as well as making indecent images.

Between 2010 and 2014, Alderton carried out the sexual assaults on three girls who at the time were aged between eight and 10.

Alderton was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on October 7 where he received a five year sentence for two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and for one count of sexual activity with a child.

He also received an additional five years in prison for three counts of sexual activity with a child under 13.

As well as this, he received a jail term of two years and nine months for three offences of making indecent images of children, which will be served concurrently. Alderton also received a sexual harm prevention order.

One of the victim’s read out a personal statement in court and she said: “Among many things, he took away my power at such a young age. Standing here today is a memory that I will always have in my mind, the day I held the power, the one of us who made it out, and the one of us that is finally stronger.

“I used to feel sorry for myself due to what happened, but now, I only feel sorry for the younger version of myself who just couldn’t find her voice.

“I can finally be at peace and begin the healing process now that I know I have taken away your freedom.”

Detective Constable Natalie Miller, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, who investigated, said: “Alderton denied the offences in interviews and attempted to point blame at the victims.

“However, the three victims demonstrated true courage and strength of character far beyond their years, by coming forward and sharing their voice.

“Hopefully now, with support from us and specialist partners, they are able to move on with their lives and they can now see what the future can hold for them.

“Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience – it not only ruins their young years, but stays with them into adulthood, and has a significant impact on their future.

“We will never tolerate this type of criminality in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.

“If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, come forward and tell us. We will do everything we can to get justice for you, and support you.”