Ruined cottage costing council thousands to go up for auction

A ruined cottage which has been costing a council £1400 a month will be put up for auction later within weeks.

Toll House Cottage on Bourne Road in Folkingham is collapsing after being derelict for at least 15 years.

Thousands of pounds in public money have been spent to stop the Grade II property near Sleaford from falling down.

South Kesteven District Council had to go to court after the owner refused to drop the asking price.

The guide price has now been set at £20,000 when it goes up for auction on Wednesday, October 26 with Brown & Co.

“This Grade II listed property situated in an elevated position with far reaching views towards the picturesque and historic village of Folkingham has scaffolding aiding its structure,” the description says.

It adds that the building is need of a “complete restoration.”

The cottage has previously been up for auction unsuccessfully for £78,000.

The council secured an order to sell the Folkingham property last year due to the owner’s outstanding debt.

However, he protested in court that a lower guide price recommended by a chartered surveyor would be “basically giving the property away”.

The council says it hopes to recover the costs of the scaffolding when the property is sold.

Councillor Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said at the time of the hearing: “A notice was served to the owner of Toll House Cottage, Folkingham, several years ago to protect this listed building.

“Regrettably, the necessary repair work was not undertaken so SKDC arranged installation of scaffolding, originally paid for by the owner, to prevent further deterioration.

“Although the owner is no longer covering the cost of the scaffolding, an Order for Sale has been granted to encourage a new purchaser to take on and improve the site, and through this SKDC would expect to recover its costs.”

Ward Councillor Jan Hansen said: “Local people would be happy if it was demolished and replaced with a traditional old fashioned-looking cottage. I would like to see it rise from the ashes like a phoenix – better than the monstrosity that’s there now.”

The auction will be held through a livestream at October 26 at 3pm.