Decision expected on Levelling Up cash for bridge within weeks

There’s a lot of demand – but Lincoln’s case is ‘very, very strong’

Lincoln’s council are expecting to hear whether their £20m Levelling Up bid has been successful by the end of next month.

The case for a new railway bridge to enable the Western Growth Corridor has been described as “very, very strong”.

The proposed bridge would connect Skellingthorpe Road and Tritton Road, allivating congestion in that part of the city.

An announcement on whether the money has been granted is expected by the end of November, City of Lincoln councillors have been told.

A meeting of the council’s Executive committee on Monday heard that preparations were underway if the funding was given.

Chief Finance Officer Jaclyn Gibson said the second round of Levelling Up Funding had been over-subscribed, but there was a strong economic case for Lincoln’s bid.

She confirmed that technical plans for a new signal junction between Birchwood Avenue and Skellingthorpe Road had been submitted to the county council.

These could be approved before Christmas.

The executive committee approved plans to compulsory purchase two small parcels of unregistered land if the funding is received.

Council leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe described the Western Growth Corridor as a “massively important development to the city, bringing housing and jobs, and being a real contributor of growth to the local economy.”

“It seems perfectly sensible to be doing the necessary procurement work, given that we’re going to be under pressure to spend the money if we get it.”

The Western Growth Corridor, which was approved in January, will be the city’s largest project in decades.

It is expected to bring £500m of investment, creating 3200 homes and hundreds of jobs.

The government hasn’t given an exact date for when the Levelling Up grants will be announced.

The rules mean that all the money would have to be spent by 2025.