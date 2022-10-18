Lincoln MP Karl McCartney joins 1922 Committee

Karl McCartney, MP for Lincoln, has become part of the 1922 Executive Committee, a group of backbench MPs who oversee votes of confidence and the election of party leaders in parliament.

The 1922 Committee is an executive of backbench Conservative MPs that meet weekly when the House of Commons is sitting, to discuss all party matters. It also offers less senior members the chance for their constituency’s voice to be heard on an official scale.

The group then meets monthly to discuss the roles and work of the current party leader, updating them on perspectives and opinions from those within the party.

Its chair, which is currently Graham Brady, is elected by committee members and holds “considerable influence” within the parliamentary party. There is an 18-member executive committee, also elected by backbench members of The 22, which oversees the election of party leaders.

It holds the power to process votes of no confidence, so long as at least 15% of the government’s MPs write a letter to the chairman requesting a vote. In the history of The 22, there have been three votes of no confidence passed through the committee, ousting Iain Duncan Smith in 2003 while Theresa May and Boris Johnson narrowly survived their own in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

The Member of Parliament for Lincoln, Karl McCartney, announced that he was joining the 18-person executive on Tuesday morning via social media, saying he was “elected unopposed”, which he called the “best type of election”.

Many thanks to the not inconsiderable numbers of colleagues who were prepared to sign my nomination for the vacancy on the 1922 Executive.

Happy to report I have been informed by the Hon. Sec. @BobBlackman that I have been elected unopposed. (best type of election obvs) 😉😇😎 — Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) October 18, 2022

With intense speculation that Prime Minister Liz Truss’ days may already be numbered as leader of the country, Karl McCartney’s new role on the executive could yet see a busy start as calls for her resignation continue to grow following a decimation of her initial mini-budget.

It isn’t the first time Mr McCartney has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on current parliamentary practice, having quote tweeted notorious Boris Johnson backer Nadine Dorries on Monday evening to agree with her points on current PM Liz Truss.

Dorries said that “only one MP has a mandate from party members and the British public,” referring to Boris Johnson – before calling for the Conservatives to either back Liz Truss, bring back Johnson as leader, or face a General Election “within weeks”.

The Lincoln MP shared these opinions, quoting the tweet and saying: “Exactly this”.