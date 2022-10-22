Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: The 2022 winners
The biggest and the best one yet!
Over 350 people joined the celebrations at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards on October 21 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
The awards, organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal in partnership with Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire, brought together the best in the business and hospitality sector across Greater Lincolnshire.
The Chicago-themed night was hosted by John Marshall of Lincs FM, and was sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire, Heart of Lincs, Duncan and Toplis, LNER, insight6, EV Camel, Visual Design and Print, Fizzco and East Lindsey District Council.
The winners and finalists across 15 categories had a brilliant night, with delicious dishes featuring local produce from Salted Orange Food Company.
Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director at Stonebow Media and MyLocal, said: “Many congratulations to all the winners and finalists!
“The atmosphere Friday night was a great celebration of one the sectors that has been hardest hit over the last two years.
“Myself and the whole team at MyLocal are proud to support Lincolnshire businesses that share our same ethos.
“We can’t wait to celebrate with you again next year.”
Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: The 2022 winners & finalists
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
— Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire
- International Bomber Command Centre – Winner
- Ebb & Flo Living
- Skegness Aquarium
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company Limited
- Uncle Henry’s
Experience of the Year
— Sponsored by LNER
- Go Ape Normanby Hall – Winner
- Ebb & Flo Living
- Rand Farm Park
- Skegness Aquarium Dive and Snorkelling Centre
- The Collection Museum
Hotel of the Year
— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- William Cecil – Winner
- The Petwood Hotel
- The Quayside Hotel & Bar
New Tourism Business Award
— Sponsored by Lincoln College Group
- Play Avenue – Winner
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Treetop Hideaways
- Virtually Golf
- Walcot Hall Staycations
Pub of the Year
— Sponsored by Heart of Lincs
- The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel – Winner
- Iron Horse Ranch House
- The Cross Keys Stow
- The Six Bells
- The Strait and Narrow
Resilience and Innovation Award
— Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire
- Healing Manor Hotel – Winner
- Hemswell Antique Centres
- Laceby Manor
- Skegness Aquarium
- Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
— Sponsored by East Lindsey District Council
- The Old Granary – Winner
- Grange Farm Park
- Home Farm Park
- Lincoln Holiday Retreat
- The Grange – East Barkwith
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- Holivans Caravan Park – Winner
- Bainland Lodge Retreats
- Grange Farm Park
- Hanworth Country Park
- Laceby Manor
B&B and Guest House of the Year
— Sponsored by insight6
- Bridleway Bed and Breakfast – Winner
- Allington Manor
- Clarke’s Farm
- The Grange – East Barkwith
- The Old Kings Head
Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire)
— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel – Winner
- by Darren Rogan
- International Bomber Command Centre – Hub Café
- The Cross Keys Inn
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
Small Visitor Attraction
— Sponsored by Lincoln College Group
- Play Avenue – Winner
- Bransby Horses
- Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop
- We’ll Meet Again WW2 Homefront Museum
- Wolds Wildlife Park
Large Visitor Attraction
— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- International Bomber Command Centre – Winner
- Lincoln Castle
- Normanby Hall Country Park & Golf Club
- Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary
- Woodside Wildlife Park
Customer Service Excellence Award
— Sponsored by Lincoln College
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company – Winner
- Lincoln Castle
- Rand Farm Park
- Skegness Aquarium
- Walcott Hall
Marketing Campaign
— Sponsored by LNER
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company – Winner
- Lincoln Holiday Retreat
- Play Avenue
- Teen Spirit
Arts, Culture and Heritage
— Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- Lincoln Free Walking Tour – Winner
- New Theatre Royal Lincoln
- NTKO Art Gallery
- St Botolphs Church
- Trinity Arts Centre