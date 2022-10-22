Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: The 2022 winners

The biggest and the best one yet!

Over 350 people joined the celebrations at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards on October 21 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

The awards, organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal in partnership with Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire, brought together the best in the business and hospitality sector across Greater Lincolnshire.

The Chicago-themed night was hosted by John Marshall of Lincs FM, and was sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire, Heart of Lincs, Duncan and Toplis, LNER, insight6, EV Camel, Visual Design and Print, Fizzco and East Lindsey District Council.

The winners and finalists across 15 categories had a brilliant night, with delicious dishes featuring local produce from Salted Orange Food Company.

Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director at Stonebow Media and MyLocal, said: “Many congratulations to all the winners and finalists!

“The atmosphere Friday night was a great celebration of one the sectors that has been hardest hit over the last two years.

“Myself and the whole team at MyLocal are proud to support Lincolnshire businesses that share our same ethos.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you again next year.”

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

— Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire

International Bomber Command Centre – Winner

Ebb & Flo Living

Skegness Aquarium

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company Limited

Uncle Henry’s

Experience of the Year

— Sponsored by LNER

Go Ape Normanby Hall – Winner

Ebb & Flo Living

Rand Farm Park

Skegness Aquarium Dive and Snorkelling Centre

The Collection Museum

Hotel of the Year

— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

William Cecil – Winner

The Petwood Hotel

The Quayside Hotel & Bar

New Tourism Business Award

— Sponsored by Lincoln College Group

Play Avenue – Winner

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Treetop Hideaways

Virtually Golf

Walcot Hall Staycations

Pub of the Year

— Sponsored by Heart of Lincs

The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel – Winner

Iron Horse Ranch House

The Cross Keys Stow

The Six Bells

The Strait and Narrow

Resilience and Innovation Award

— Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire

Healing Manor Hotel – Winner

Hemswell Antique Centres

Laceby Manor

Skegness Aquarium

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

— Sponsored by East Lindsey District Council

The Old Granary – Winner

Grange Farm Park

Home Farm Park

Lincoln Holiday Retreat

The Grange – East Barkwith

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

Holivans Caravan Park – Winner

Bainland Lodge Retreats

Grange Farm Park

Hanworth Country Park

Laceby Manor

B&B and Guest House of the Year

— Sponsored by insight6

Bridleway Bed and Breakfast – Winner

Allington Manor

Clarke’s Farm

The Grange – East Barkwith

The Old Kings Head

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire)

— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel – Winner

by Darren Rogan

International Bomber Command Centre – Hub Café

The Cross Keys Inn

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Small Visitor Attraction

— Sponsored by Lincoln College Group

Play Avenue – Winner

Bransby Horses

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop

We’ll Meet Again WW2 Homefront Museum

Wolds Wildlife Park

Large Visitor Attraction

— Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

International Bomber Command Centre – Winner

Lincoln Castle

Normanby Hall Country Park & Golf Club

Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary

Woodside Wildlife Park

Customer Service Excellence Award

— Sponsored by Lincoln College

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company – Winner

Lincoln Castle

Rand Farm Park

Skegness Aquarium

Walcott Hall

Marketing Campaign

— Sponsored by LNER

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company – Winner

Lincoln Holiday Retreat

Play Avenue

Teen Spirit

Arts, Culture and Heritage

— Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Lincoln Free Walking Tour – Winner

New Theatre Royal Lincoln

NTKO Art Gallery

St Botolphs Church

Trinity Arts Centre

For more photos and judging details, visit the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.