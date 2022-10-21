‘Heartwarming’ return of The Drill is example for Town Deal projects

It was rescued with cash from the government and Lincoln College

The resurrection of the Lincoln Drill has been praised by city leaders looking to continue the regeneration.

The arts venue was saved from closure by £1 million Town Deal funding and reserves from new owners Lincoln College Group.

The turnaround was described as “inspiring” as the Town Deal board met in the venue to discuss future investment.

Lincoln City Council leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe said it was “heartwarming on so many levels” to see how the historic arts venue had bounced back.

“The reincarnate version has added so much value to the city – it’s so much more than what it was before. Lincoln College have done a fantastic job,” he said.

James Foster, Managing Director at Lincoln College, said the change was “more than bricks and mortar – it has changed people’s mindset”, and could be a template for future development.

Ursula Lidbetter OBE, the retiring CEO of Lincolnshire Co-op, added that the re-opening was “inspiring”, and showed what could be achieved with Town Deal money.

Mark Taylor, the business director at Lincoln College, shared a snapshot of the Drill’s success since reopening.

Since February, it has hosted 142 performances and welcomed more than 25,000 visitors.

The venue has served up 8,957 pints and 2769 shots, the board were told.

Some 76 students have received practical work experience there.

The venue – previously known as the Drill Hall – was left on the verge of closure in 2020 after funding was cut and staff were made redundant.

The Free School Lane venue was rescued by Lincoln College the following year.

The Drill’s restaurant Limelight has also launched its new menu this week.