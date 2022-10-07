Divisive Louth parklets vandalised for third time

The second Louth parklet on Mercer Row has been damaged on Thursday, the third time vandals attacked the Active Travel Scheme in the Lincolnshire market town.

The attack has left the upright stools on the remaining parklet unit torn out of position along with a small section of the wooden base directly underneath them. It appears that a securing bolt has been removed prior to the rest of the damage being caused.

A team from the county council is on site to assess the damage and decide on the best course of action now available to make the unit safe.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “Once again we find ourselves having to deal with mindless vandalism of a scheme designed to help the residents and business users of Louth. And once again we are facing the prospect of tax payer’s money being used to address the damage and the immediate safety issues caused by these actions.

“It is shocking and saddening that the efforts of the Louth Active Travel Scheme are not being given a fair chance. These acts of vandalism are completely unacceptable and with each example of destruction that happens the people who are using these seats daily, spending more time in the shopping area of Louth, are further denied the need that has been so clearly demonstrated.

“It’s hard to understand the mindset of the people who are responsible for this. At every point of this trial scheme, we have remained open to feedback and have already changed the scheme twice in response to suggestions from Louth residents. Anyone can tell us their thoughts on the scheme, and have always been able to, by using: [email protected].

“We have also stressed repeatedly that this is a trial scheme and nothing about it is set in stone. The Active Travel Scheme is a Govt-led initiative to identify and deliver ideas to encourage people to get out of their cars and enjoy the services and amenities of an area like Louth.

“We know that the Parklets have split opinion but what is very clear is that there is a real need in Louth for people to be able to slow down their visit to businesses in the town, rest, meet and enjoy the area in a sustainable way.”

