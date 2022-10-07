Lorry overturns at A46 Doddington roundabout
Traffic delays in the area
Traffic is moving slowly on a section of the A46 in Lincoln, after a lorry rolled onto its side by the Doddington Road roundabout.
The large vehicle could be seen on the grass by the side of the road, with wheels in the air as it ended up overturning at around 11.52am on Friday morning.
AA Traffic Maps show amber and red lines for traffic congestion in the area, which is also causing further disruption further down Doddington Road.
Thankfully there seems to have been no serious injuries, but a partial lane closure is expected to be in place until around 3.15pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This is a single vehicle collision involving an HGV at Damon’s Roundabout. This was reported to us at 11:52 and a partial lane closure remains in place. There are no serious injuries. Incident reference 185 of 7 October.”