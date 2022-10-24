First look at plans for new Skegness college

Plans have been submitted for a long-awaited new Skegness college.

The Skegness TEC (Training, Education, Careers) would be the town’s first full-scale further education hub.

The designs show it being built on land off the A52 Wainfleet Road near the B&Q store.

The plans would include a two-storey college building, motor vehicle workshop, courtyard area and a multi-used games area.

TEC Partnership (formerly the Grimsby Institute Group) are the education organisation behind the plans.

The build is being party funded by Skegness’ Towns Fund, and has attracted further investment from businesses.

Currently, many Skegness college students face journeys to Grimsby or Boston, but this would allow them to stay in the town.

It’s estimated that the college will create 30 full-time jobs.

The plans have been unanimously supported by local residents, businesses and East Lindsey District Council, the application claims.

A new bus stop would be added outside, along with a footpath and safe crossing point, to help students travel to the college.

Artists’ impressions have been released of what the new campus would look like.

It would be located on farmland which has been designated for development in the Skegness Gateway masterplan.

The plans say it would be the first part of this expansion, which will ultimately include hundreds of homes, shopping space and a dementia care village.

It had been hoped that construction could start this year, but that seems unlikely with plans only being submitted now.

There would be 107 car parking spaces and 40 spots for bikes.

The application by architects Jefferson Sheard says that the allocated land was larger than the space required.

The remaining land has been set aside to the east of the college for potential future use.

The proposals are now available to view and comment on through the council’s website.

As a major plan, it is likely to be determined by the planning committee at a later date.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.