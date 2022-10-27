First seal pup of season born at Donna Nook

It’s not visible from the public viewing area yet

The first seal pup of the season has been born at Donna Nook in Lincolnshire.

The seal pup is not currently visible to the public from the viewing area though and the Donna Nook Warden was only able to catch a brief glimpse of it.

The pup may have been born overnight or early on Thursday morning (October 27).

The Donna Nook Warden added that there are currently six bulls and three cows. Female grey seals are called cows and males are bulls.

As the seal season progresses, Donna Nook usually gets exceptionally busy with visitors.

As a result, with the advice of Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire County Council Highways Authority and others, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has to fund the provision of traffic management on the six busiest weekends – see more information here.

For their own safety and to reduce disturbance to the seals, visitors are asked to follow these guidelines:

Stay within the viewing area behind the fence

Strictly observe all red flag and other bombing range warnings

Never feed or pet the seals

No unaccompanied children

No dogs in the seal viewing area

No flash photography

Please be considerate when visiting, park only in designated areas

During seal season, if possible, visit during the week. At weekends, the narrow lanes, car park and viewing area get very congested. Please note, traffic management will be in operation on busy weekends

